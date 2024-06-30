Richardson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

IBM traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

