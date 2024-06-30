Richardson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 422.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,678 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

