Richardson Capital Management LLC Invests $698,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,441. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

