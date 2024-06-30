Richardson Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,644 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,431. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

