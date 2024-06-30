Richardson Capital Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Richardson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $374.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its 200 day moving average is $337.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

