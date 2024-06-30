Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,700 ($97.68) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($74.84) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.11) to GBX 6,610 ($83.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,313.75 ($80.09).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,201 ($65.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,436.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,370.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($74.97). The company has a market capitalization of £65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.