River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 39.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 235,525 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of AES traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $17.57. 28,445,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,325. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

