River Street Advisors LLC Buys 254 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.35 and a 200 day moving average of $292.72. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.06.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

