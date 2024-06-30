River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 13,207,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

