River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.0% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after buying an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865,645 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,380,000 after buying an additional 517,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,392,000 after buying an additional 575,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $958,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 9,058,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.