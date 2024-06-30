River Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

