River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. River Street Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,140,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 112,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR remained flat at $23.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

