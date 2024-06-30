River Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Separately, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

FTRB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 202,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

