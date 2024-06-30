Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.