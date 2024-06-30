Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.28. 4,325,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,749. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

