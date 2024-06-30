Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $317.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average is $228.55. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $287.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

