Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 106.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 285.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

