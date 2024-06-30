RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

RTG Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

