RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.33.

NYSE:RTX opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

