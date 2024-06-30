RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $206.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 187.80 ($2.38). RWS shares last traded at GBX 187.80 ($2.38), with a volume of 298,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £692.46 million, a PE ratio of -2,682.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17,142.86%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,163.26). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 2,547 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.12 ($6,332.77). 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

