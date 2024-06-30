SALT (SALT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,430.08

SALT (SALT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. SALT has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $3,430.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,317.92 or 1.00015653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00077142 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02094601 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $324.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.