Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Samsonite International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International Announces Dividend

Samsonite International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.3895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

