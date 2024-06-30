Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

