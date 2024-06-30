Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. 57,055,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

