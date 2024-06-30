Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,601. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

