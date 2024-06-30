Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sanlam Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of SLLDY stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. Sanlam has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.69.
Sanlam Company Profile
