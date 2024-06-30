Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

