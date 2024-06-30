Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Increased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 6,685,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

