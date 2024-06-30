Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.84. 1,254,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

