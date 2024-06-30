Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Reduced by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHH stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.97. 3,833,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,679. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

