Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

