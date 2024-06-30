Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

