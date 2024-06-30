Seele-N (SEELE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 89.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $536,748.25 and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,546.83 or 0.99814514 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00076265 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002294 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

