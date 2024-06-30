Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sekisui House Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 538,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,086. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Sekisui House Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sekisui House
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.