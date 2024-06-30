Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 538,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,086. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

