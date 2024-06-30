Seneca House Advisors Has $6.09 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seneca House Advisors lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 2.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.55. 4,256,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,205. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.