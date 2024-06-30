Seneca House Advisors Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 3.3% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned about 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 2,761,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

