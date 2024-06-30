Seneca House Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Seneca House Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,885,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 365,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,649,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 2,279,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,183. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

