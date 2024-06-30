Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.51

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $4.53. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 537,048 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $262.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 432.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $250,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,484,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,605,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

