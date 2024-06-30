Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 40,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 167.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.