Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Decreases By 31.0%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

