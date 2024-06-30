Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Decreases By 31.0%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
3DX Industries Company Profile
