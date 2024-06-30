Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Rises By 34.3%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APLT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

