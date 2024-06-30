Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Decreases By 50.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of CSTPF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.37.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
