Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Decreases By 50.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CSTPF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.37.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

