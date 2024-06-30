Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 17.0%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBWTF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 553,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 58.29%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.