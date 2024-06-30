Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Drops By 35.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
