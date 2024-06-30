Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Drops By 35.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

