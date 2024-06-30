Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 58.6%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

BAOS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

