Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 58.6%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
BAOS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
