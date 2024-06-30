Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 40.7%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 4.5 %

BLBX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 13,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 48.30% and a negative net margin of 125.31%.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

