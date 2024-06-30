Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 62.2%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 252,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 211,594 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 132.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 132,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 334,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BKN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.97. 45,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

