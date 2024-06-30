Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Grows By 39.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 152,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,507. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

