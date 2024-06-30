Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Decreases By 17.9%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Butler National Stock Performance
BUKS stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. 9,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,045. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Butler National Company Profile
