Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Declines By 49.6%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.78 during trading hours on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 0.78 and a 1-year high of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.76.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

China Conch Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.