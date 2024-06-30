Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Declines By 49.6%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.78 during trading hours on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 0.78 and a 1-year high of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.76.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
